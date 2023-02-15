INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help after a man went missing early Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 82-year-old George Littrell was last seen in the 9000 block of Nautical Watch Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Littrell is described as a 5’8″ white man. He has gray hair with hazel eyes. Littrell was last seen wearing a brown or tan cap, black jacket and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.