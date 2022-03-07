INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help after a man stole a truck with a child still inside. The request comes after a truck was stolen from the 2500 block of West 10th Street on February 18.

The child’s grandmother said that the boy was left waiting in the locked, running vehicle, as his father ran into a barbershop. She was told the child unlocked the truck as the suspect approached, thinking it was his father.

At one point, the child called his father telling him he had been abducted. When the suspect stopped along Albany Street, the boy jumped out and ran to a nearby house. The owners let the child inside and called the police.

On Monday, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana released a photo of someone the department wants to identify and find in connection with the case. Police believe the man was wearing a green hoodie under a jacket.

Photo//Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).