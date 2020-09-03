Missing Indianapolis children found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say the missing children were found safe at an Indianapolis Wendy’s. A customer spotted them in the drive-thru and called police. IMPD also says the girl used her mother’s credit card to fill the SUV up with gas.

We have removed their photos and names from this story due to their status as juveniles.

Previous story:

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are searching for two missing children.

The 11-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were last seen Sept. 3 in the 2500 block of South Harlan Street.

Police say the girl took her mother’s car and suspected they may be heading toward Cloverdale. There was also a dog inside the vehicle.

Police say you should call 911 if you spot them.