Indianapolis police searching for missing man who suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS– Police are searching for a missing man who they say suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Abu X. Henderson, 62, was last seen on March 18 around 9:30 a.m. driving away from the 2700 block of Wheeler Street, south of East 28th Street, in a maroon 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Police describe him as 5’11” tall, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a gray baseball cap, a black leather coat, a cream and red plaid shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Police say if you locate him, assess his medical needs and call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.