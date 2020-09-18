Indianapolis police searching for missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is searching for a missing boy.

Keydon Esquivel, 13, was last seen on Sept. 10 leaving his residence in the 600 block of Woodrow Avenue on the city’s west side.

Police describe him as 5’2”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Esquivel is considered a runaway and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) if you’d like to stay anonymous.