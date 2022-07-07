INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help after a 2-year-old went missing from Indianapolis’ near east side Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Jailee Latson was last seen wearing a diaper and no shirt around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Rural Street. Latson is 2’10” tall, weighs approximately 35 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.







Police do not know if she walked away or if there is foul play involved. Anyone with information on Latson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.