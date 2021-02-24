Indianapolis Power & Light rebrands as AES Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Utilities provider Indianapolis Power & Light will now be known as AES Indiana.
IPL made an announcement via Twitter.
Anyone who tries to access the IPL’s website will be redirected to aesindiana.com.
Customers should be able to use their IPL username and password to log on. All other account information should also remain the same.
IPL was acquired by AES, which stands for Applied Energy Service, back in 2001. The power company says the name change is to “better reflect the global resources, expertise, innovation and technology that it is able to bring to its customers.”