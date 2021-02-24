Indianapolis Power & Light rebrands as AES Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Utilities provider Indianapolis Power & Light will now be known as AES Indiana.

IPL made an announcement via Twitter.

IPL is now AES Indiana. Bookmark our new site at https://t.co/A2z2XeS95i. Today, we are changing our name to better reflect the global resources, expertise, innovation and technology that we’re able to bring our customers. #hellofuture pic.twitter.com/UuFAnTeeb9 — AES Indiana (@AESIndiana) February 24, 2021

Anyone who tries to access the IPL’s website will be redirected to aesindiana.com.

Customers should be able to use their IPL username and password to log on. All other account information should also remain the same.

IPL was acquired by AES, which stands for Applied Energy Service, back in 2001. The power company says the name change is to “better reflect the global resources, expertise, innovation and technology that it is able to bring to its customers.”