Indianapolis Public Library lays out 2021-2023 strategic plan

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is laying out its plan for the next few years.

The library wants to improve racial equity by creating more diverse collections and bring in more diverse staff and vendors.

It also wants to offer more professional development sessions for educators. And it is prioritizing health and wellness, by expanding those collections and offering at least 15 class sessions a year.

The overall goal is to create opportunities for everyone.

“The focus of this outlook where we want to be in 5 years is to reflect our community because when you walk in a library, you want to make sure that you see yourself in that library,” said Jose Salinas, board president of the Indianapolis Public Library. “I want to be able to walk into every library and be able to say that represents Marion County.”

To improve access, the library has set a goal for at least 20 percent of the population it serves to have their own library cards by the end of 2023.

The Indianapolis Public Library’s 2021 – 2023 Strategic Plan is available online, or you can grab a copy at your nearest branch.