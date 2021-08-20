Indianapolis Public Library CEO stepping down at end of August

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library board of trustees announced CEO Jackie Nytes will step down from her post effective the end of August.

This comes after numerous complaints of discrimination and racist language being used by employees. After a contested board meeting where a former employee was muted, there were calls for Nytes to resign.

Nytes was appointed as the CEO in 2012 and was reappointed in 2019. Her term was set to end in 2022.

In a statement, the Library board said:

We thank Jackie for her dedicated service over the years and agreed that this is the correct time for a change in leadership. We look forward to finding the next CEO and working with Library staff to guide this important community pillar into its next phase of service for Marion County residents.

IPL says the search for her replacement will begin immediately and an interim will be announced on Monday.