Indianapolis Public Schools cancels bus services for Friday because of driver shortage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools canceled bus services for Friday.

The school district released this message Friday morning:

“Due to driver call offs we are unable to run our regular school bus routes in a safe and efficient manner today. Schools will remain open however, students not able to attend school will not be marked absent. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

IPS spokesperson Carrie Black told FOX59 they are in the process of notifying parents and staff about the transportation issue, and they are working out the logistics for the school day.

Dave Robertson is the executive director for the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council, which is a hub that reps all AFCSME unions, including the one that reps IPS bus drivers

Robertson says bus drivers called off today because they are upset with allegations IPS has been working on outsourcing bus services without communicating it to the union.

However, the council doesn’t agree with the decision by drivers not to go to work because it affects the kids, school arrivals, meals, and more.