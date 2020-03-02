Indianapolis Public Schools says buses will run on normal schedules Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools says buses will run on Monday. There may be delays because of some driver call-offs, but IPS said all buses will run on their normal schedules.

The school district has 550 drivers, but nearly 100 stayed home on Friday, which forced them to cancel bus services.

Those drivers didn’t come to work in protest of losing their positions once IPS turns over student transportation to a new private vendor on July 1.

The American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees, or ASFCME, represents the IPS bus drivers. The council told us they understand the drivers’ frustrations, but they did not agree with their decision to call off work because it affected students and their families.

There are 32,000 students enrolled at IPS, and only 14,000 students were in class Friday.

ASFCME and IPS said on Sunday they weren’t sure if drivers would show up, so they recommended families make alternative plans.

IPS told FOX59 some drivers did call off, but "definitely less than on Friday."