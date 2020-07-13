Indianapolis Public Schools will host virtual town hall to discuss reopening plan on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — In some parts of central Indiana, school starts within the next three weeks!

Many districts have already put out their reopening plans. That includes Indianapolis Public Schools, which is hosting a town hall for families tonight.

IPS released its reopening plan last week.

Here are some changes that will be in place: Face masks and social distancing will be required throughout the day, some students will eat in their classrooms, and students will have assigned seats on buses.

Also, families can also decide to do e-learning instead.

Tonight’s meeting will be held on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Only 5,000 families can join the meeting, but everyone can watch on the IPS Facebook page.

You can register for the town hall here.

Also, read more about the IPS back to school plan here.