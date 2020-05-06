Indianapolis restaurant provides free meals despite financial struggles

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite struggling during this time, a Hoosier restaurant is still finding a way to give back.

Michael’s Soul Kitchen has partnered with The Mozel Sanders Foundation to deliver 1,000 hot meals a week to those impacted by COVID-19 and seniors.

Co-owner Romeo Gerson will be the first to tell you the restaurant has fallen on hard times.

Even with the restaurant hardly bringing in any revenue, they’ve opened up their kitchen to whip up meals for the Soul to Soul Supper program through donations they’ve received.

Gerson said they wanted to bring something to the table to help, and why not do it by providing delicious soul food?

“No matter what happens, we still want to help. We want to help the community because this community is the reason why we are still open,” Gerson said.

They’re hoping to bring in more revenue to support the Soul to Soul Supper program and keep the restaurant from closing down.

“If we can do a virtual show and have less than 10 people in the restaurant and feature a great R&B band and then make it available on YouTube live, Facebook, or Instagram, we have seen the success of how that can work,” said Troy Julian, Michael’s Soul Kitchen’s marketing director.

A virtual show would give people an incentive to donate and support this downtown business. It would also help them continue to feed Hoosiers who need it.

Gerson is currently working on a new soul food menu so Michael’s can start offering carry-out options to customers.

