Indianapolis restaurant suffers setback after fire Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — A restaurant preparing to reopen suffered a setback Friday after a fire Friday night.

The fire happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Juicy Seafood located at 2801 Lake Circle Drive in Indianapolis. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy black smoke coming from the building.

While the cause is still under investigation, it appears like the fire started in the kitchen area. Nobody was inside the restaurant when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant was preparing to reopen in the next week.