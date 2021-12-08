Indianapolis serial armed robber sentenced to life plus 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend the rest of his natural days behind bars after committing a series of violent armed robberies throughout the Indianapolis area.

In November 2019, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated a series of business robberies around the city that shared several characteristics.

Several involved assaults on employees, including the use of a weapon and strangulation. The U.S. Department of Justice says these attacks included using bear spray and a large metal pipe.

On November 20, 2019, police arrested Jerry L. Davis after an attempted robbery at the Speedway at 4830 W. 38th St. and a robbery at the Denny’s located at 2490 N. Post Rd.

At the time of the arrest, Davis had an unrelated parole violation warrant for a previous robbery conviction. He was released from prison in February and has several other robbery convictions, police said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Davis has a long, violent criminal history including five prior convictions in state court for robbery and or attempted robbery. Due to his violent criminal history and past convictions for serious violent felonies, Davis received the life plus 20 years sentence pursuant to the federal “three strikes law.”

“Mr. Davis has been victimizing the citizens of this community with his violent behavior for twenty-five years,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Each time the defendant returned to the community from prison he could have changed his ways. Instead, he chose to engage in a series of violent attacks against innocent victims. The serious sentence imposed demonstrates that repeat violent offenders will be held accountable for their actions.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crime Task Force, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.