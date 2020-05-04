Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra cancels summer performances

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) announced the cancellation of all performances through September 17, 2020.

ISO said in a statement that the latest cancellation affects the last three Hilbert Circle Theatre concerts of the 2019-20 Lilly Classical Series and Printing Partners Pops Series, the full Kroger Symphony on the Prairie season, the Fifth Third Bank Lunch Break Series, and all other special performances.

“Our team has worked tirelessly throughout the year to plan a summer filled with engaging orchestral programs and vibrant touring acts,” said CEO James Johnson. “It is disappointing that we won’t be able to share these experiences with our community this year, but the safety of our musicians, staff, and patrons comes before all else.”

Because of precautionary guidelines necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak, the ISO believes it will be several months before musicians and patrons can safely gather for concerts in reasonable numbers.

Concerts and series included in the cancellation:

Five Beethoven Concertos. Two Pianists. One Weekend. – May 28-31

Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis – June 5-6

Mandy Gonzalez with the ISO – June 12-13

Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert – June 27

Disney in Concert: Beauty and the Beast – July 17-18

All Kroger Symphony on the Prairie performances

All Fifth Third Bank Lunch Break Series performances

ISO said patrons with tickets for cancelled performances have several options, including exchanges or ticket donation. The organization said a tax-deductible donation of the value of your ISO tickets would allow the ISO to continue fulfilling their mission during these challenging times.

Ticket holders are asked to email the ISO box office at iso@indianapolissymphony.org by August 1, 2020, to address ticketing needs.

Members of the public that are interested in supporting ISO’s recovery from the financial hit of the coronavirus outbreak are encouraged to visit IndianapolisSymphony.org/donate.