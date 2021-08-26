Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for admission

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is now requiring people to either be fully vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend their performances and events at Hilbert Circle Theatre concerts.

According to the organization’s health and safety guidelines page, the orchestra implemented the change in response to the recent dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections in Central Indiana in order to safeguard the health and security of our guests, musicians, staff and volunteers.

The organization clarified that children under 12 years of age are exempt from the vaccination mandate and the testing requirement, although masks must be worn at all times for children over the age of 2.

Patrons will have to show an entry pass via the Bindle app, a software platform that allows users to store their COVID-19 test vaccine and test records securely.

The organization defines Full vaccination as after 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose of FDA or WHO authorized double-dose vaccines or 14 days have passed since receiving the sole dose of FDA or WHO authorized single-dose vaccines.

Those guests who must show proof of a recent negative PCR test must have the test administered no more than 72 hours prior to the performance.

Masks are required at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except while eating and drinking in authorized areas. Face shields and gaiters are not approved alternatives to face masks.

Anyone that needs a ticket exchange due to health and safety concerns may do so without incurring an exchange fee by calling the Customer Care team at (317) 639-4300.