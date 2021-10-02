Indianapolis takes part in nationwide rally for abortion rights at Lugar Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS – Protesters gathered at Luger Plaza outside the City-County Building for a rally for reproductive rights, joining hundreds of similar demonstrations across the country.

Over 500 events in support of abortion rights occurred on Saturday, dubbed the “Rally for Abortion Justice.” Rain or shine, there was at least one rally in every state.

Outside the City-County Building downtown, protesters stood in the rain, pouring at times, to listen to various speakers voicing their support for a women’s right to choose. Things remained peaceful during the event as counter-protesters lined East Washington Street.

Local leaders rallied around their pro-choice position, including City-County Councilor Alison Brown with her young son. Making a surprise appearance was comedian Chelsea Handler ahead of her performance at the Old National Theater.





“The high tide rises all ships, so we all need to come together and remain that way, because there is nothing fiercer than a woman’s strength.” Handler said.

These actions are in response to a new law in Texas restricting an abortion when cardiac activity can be detected in the womb, often at six weeks. Similar bills are expected to be proposed in other state legislatures. Indiana is expected to debate one of these “Heartbeat Bills” in the next legislative session.