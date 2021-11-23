Indianapolis Thanksgiving guide: Shopping, food and more

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s finally Thanksgiving Week! This year, many family and friends are resuming their normal Thanksgiving traditions. That means a lot of food, shopping, and preparing for Christmas.

Thanksgiving Meals

Do you still need takeout options this Thanksgiving? Or does your family need to find a restaurant that’s open? See our Thanksgiving Meal Guide.

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving

What stores are open on Thanksgiving this year? See the list we’ve compiled.

Black Friday Deals

From appliances to TVs to tools, there are deals to be had on Black Friday. We’ve put together a list.

Small Business Saturday

Are you waiting until Small Business Saturday? FOX59 has you covered with a guide of the best places to shop in 2021 and how supporting local impacts you.

Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is right around the corner. Check our guide to see what deals stores will have if you’re more of an online shopper.

Shipping Deadlines

If you’ve bought all your presents and need to ship them. Read our holiday shipping guide, and how the USPS is gearing up for the holiday rush.