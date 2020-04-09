Indianapolis to ‘light it blue’ Thursday night to thank health care and essential workers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis landmarks and venues will light the city blue Thursday as part of the national #LightItBlue movement in support of everyone on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

At 8 p.m. Thursday night, the following landmarks will display blue lights:

Indianapolis Artsgarden (NEW)

Indiana Landmarks (NEW)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Monument Circle

Eli Lilly and Company Corporate Headquarters

Indianapolis International Airport

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis Power & Light

Butler Arts Center at Butler University

Regions Tower

Also, anyone who has the ability to turn their outdoor lights blue is encouraged to do so. Everyone is also encouraged to show their support of health care workers and first responders online with the hashtags #LightItBlue and #INthistogether.