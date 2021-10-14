Indianapolis to put $16.5 million into park playgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Playgrounds at Indianapolis parks across the city will get much-needed makeovers over the next year after city leaders announce a $16.5 million investment project.

In all, the funding will improve 212 parks and green spaces across Marion County.

Using funding from the American Rescue Plan, the renovations at each park will range anywhere from $11,000 to $800,000 depending on size and needed improvements.

“This is all about upgrading the playground space for our kids, improving the basketball and tennis courts in our parks, as well as providing WiFi in many of the parks,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “They currently don’t have that availability so today’s announcement is not only good for this neighborhood, but for many neighborhoods throughout the community.”

Adding WiFi availability at 20 Indianapolis parks will be the biggest improvement, increasing the number with that capability to 23.

“The WiFi capability and availability really turned park space into office space. It turns park space into school space,” Hogsett said.

“The pandemic has only highlighted the need for safe and accessible park spaces for everyone in our community,” said City-County Councillor Kristin Jones.

The playgrounds and courts that will benefit from the $16.5 million in funding include:

Bluff Park

Bowman Park

Brookside Memorial Grove

Brookside Park

Centennial & Groff Park

Christina Oaks Park

Clayton & LaSalle Park

Denver Park

Forest Manor Park

Frank Young Park

Gateway West Park

Gustafson Park

John Ed Park

Lentz Park

McCarty Triangle Park

Municipal Gardens

Orange Park

Oscar Charleston Park

Porter Park

Pride Park

Ringgold Park

Ross Claypool Park

Sexson Park

Stacy Park

Washington Park

Watkins Park

Willard Park

You can learn more about Indy Parks programs by visiting the city’s website.