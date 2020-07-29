Indianapolis unveils finished project near Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

INDIANAPOLIS — A big improvement project came to an end near the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The Department of Public Works finished its work on Talbott Street with a ribbon cutting with the mayor Wednesday to unveil the new Presidential Commons and Advancing American Democracy Plaza.

“We fIxed the drainage, we fixed the elevation, we made sure it was a stable base under the historic bricks so that as the school buses come down. We worked with our partners at IPL to get new poles installed as a part of their program and the moving of some of them so the buses can make the turn onto the 12th street alley,” DPW director Dan Parker said.

The president and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site says the project helped lay the groundwork for more improvements, including expanding Talbott Street, and installing more paths to reconnect the Old North Side neighborhood.

The DPW said the Presidential Site is working on plans including the expansion and improvement of Talbott Street to better support buses and emergency vehicles, removal of the existing chain-link fence, and installation of an adjacent landscaped multi-use path and gateway to help reconnect the Old North Side neighborhood.

The project was one of 10 that was funded through the Indianapolis neighborhood infrastructure program.