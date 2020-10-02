Indianapolis woman found dead on Iowa interstate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa– Police in Iowa say a person found dead along U.S. Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids was identified as an Indianapolis woman.

Police were dispatched to the area just before 4 p.m. Monday and found the body of 61-year-old Neva Jean Rhyne near Wright Brothers Boulevard SW.

She was not with her vehicle, which was located later by police.

As of now, the case is considered a death investigation. The Cedar Rapids Police Department asks anyone with information about the case to call 319-286-5491. They are specifically looking for anyone who may have seen the victim since Friday, September 25, 2020 after 10 p.m.