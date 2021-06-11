Indianapolis woman, oldest state resident, dies at age 112

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman considered to be Indiana’s oldest resident has died at age 112.

Anna Garrett of Indianapolis died on May 27, two months short of her 113th birthday, according to Lavenia & Summers Funeral Home. A funeral is planned for Saturday.

God “called her home while she slept in her bed, in her home of over 50 years, whispering, ‘your work is done,'” her obituary said.

Garrett was born in 1908 in Sparta, Georgia, and her family moved to Indianapolis when she was 14. She and husband James Garrett had two daughters. He died in 1993.

To celebrate her birthday last year, cars rolled slowly past her house, honking and yelling encouragement as she sat outdoors. Garrett began showing signs of dementia about five years earlier and needed constant care, family members told the Indianapolis Star in 2020.

“She took care of me, so now it’s my turn to take care of her,” daughter Saundra Tucker said at the time.

FOX59 covered her 112th birthday party in July 2020.