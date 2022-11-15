INDIANAPOLIS — Families looking for a reason to start getting festive can look to the return of Christmas at the Zoo Saturday.

This beloved holiday event features characters, light displays, and fun experiences for zoogoers of all ages. Children can even meet Santa before Christmas.

The Indianapolis Zoo says it was the first zoo in the nation to start a holiday lights event in 1967. This will be the 54th running of the event, which is expected to draw more than 100,000 guests.

Among the activities the zoo is featuring is Santa’s Village under the Bicentennial Pavillion. Guests can visit Santa’s Study to meet Kris Kringle or stop by Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen to see her decorate cookies. Santa’s sleigh and his reindeer can be found in Santa’s Barn.

The zoo will also have many of its robust animals out enjoying the colder weather. This includes Arctic foxes, tigers, brown bears, red pandas, sea lions, and seals. Guests can learn more about these animals.

Christmas at the Zoo is free for zoo members and included with regular admission. The Zoo opens at noon and Christmas at the Zoo activities go from 5-9pm, extended until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.