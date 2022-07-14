INDIANAPOLIS — Ever wanted to name a tiger cub? Here’s your chance.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Zoo announced it is hosting a contest to name two of its new tiger cubs. On May 27, 7-year-old Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to triplets. Two of the cubs are male and one is female.

While three tigers were born, the zoo said only two of them are up for naming. That is because one of the male cubs was named Nicholas in honor of the veterinary surgeon who helped the zoo.

To enter, people can visit the Zoo’s contest website and click on their favorite name. Voters will have a chance to win a family-fun prize pack which includes free tickets to the Zoo.

Two winners will be selected in a random draw.