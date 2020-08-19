Indianapolis Zoo hosts Zoopolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The saying goes “slow and steady wins the race,” but an event at the Indianapolis Zoo took that to the next level Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Zoo hosted the annual Zoopolis 500 Wednesday, pitting tortoises against each other in a blazingly slow race to the finish.

Families could learn all about the critically endangered animals while cheering them on as they slowly moved their way to the finish line and a plate of fruit.

While fans won’t be able to go to the Snake Pit at the Indianapolis 500, visitors to the zoo got to meet snake ambassadors at their snake pit. Another Indy 500 tradition was observed Wednesday, with complimentary milk chugs available courtesy of the American Dairy Association Indiana.

“Zoopolis 500 has been a tradition at the Indianapolis Zoo for over 40 years.” Carla Knapp, Public Relations Specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo said. “It’s the way that we celebrate the tradition of racing here in Indianapolis. With everything that’s been happening here, we’re just so excited to be offering this fun event for all the animal-lovers and race fans in our city.”

Sports radio hosts Jake Query and Derek Schultz were also at the race, providing analysis of the big race.