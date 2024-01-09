INDIANAPOLIS — A new rhinoceros calf is coming to the Indianapolis Zoo.

A press release from zoo officials reports white rhinoceros Zenzele is expected to birth a calf in February. Zenzele is 19 years old, and the new calf will be the seventh she’s birthed.

The Indianapolis Zoo’s press releases states that rhinoceros pregnancies last about 16 months.

Zenzele came to the Indianapolis Zoo from the The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, in June at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. According to a press release, the program is designed to “manage threatened and endangered species to ensure sustainable and genetically diverse populations.”

Photos of Zenzele courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo.

The calf’s father is Kengele — a male white rhinoceros. Kengele remains at The Wilds in Ohio.

Indianapolis Zoo officials indicated male rhinoceroses typically live in smaller “bachelor herds,” then mingle with female herds for mating.

Zenzele’s new calf will bring the Indianapolis Zoo’s herd to five. Zenzele and her calf will join male Spike and females Mambo and Gloria. Per the Indianapolis Zoo, Gloria is Zenzele’s grandmother.

“The number of white rhinoceroses in the wild continue to decline, and it is crucial to raise awareness for their plight,” Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO Dr. Robert Shumaker said via release. “The historic birth of this calf will be a symbol of hope for the conservation of rhinoceroses around the world.”

Video of Zenzele’s ultrasound courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo.

The International Rhinoceros Foundation reported that, in the wild, four of the five remaining species of rhinoceros are at risk of extinction. White rhinoceroses are categorized as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

According to the Indianapolis Zoo, the Red List status represents the likelihood of a species going extinct. The Indianapolis Zoo also reported that white rhinoceroses are the least threatened of the five rhino species.

Both Zenzele and her calf are in good health, according to the Indianapolis Zoo. The zoo team is “optimistic” about Zenzele’s pregnancy, looks forward to sharing updates, and as with any pregnancy, is prepared for possible complications that may arise.