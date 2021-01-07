Indianapolis Zoo welcomes 2 penguin chicks

Gentoo Chick 2 weigh in (Photo//Indianapolis Zoo)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating as two new penguins joined the family.

The zoo said the chicks hatched just a few days before Christmas. The chicks were born to two sets of first-time parents.

One of the chicks was born to a pair of same-sex penguins, a first for the zoo. Zoo administrators say same-sex pairings happen both in the wild and in other zoos. The penguins got the egg when a female paired with another penguin left it with them. The zoo said the two fathers have taken turns tending the nest, incubating the egg and feeding the chick.

The other chick was born to a female-male pair, who are also first-time parents. The zoo says both pairs are doing a great job as caregivers.

While zoo administrators say while they don’t know the gender of the two chicks, the are growing quickly. These are the first two penguin chicks hatched at the Indianapolis Zoo since 2012.