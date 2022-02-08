Indiana’s county travel status map looks a lot different days after winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — What a difference a few days can make!

When a winter storm swept through Indiana last week, many counties issued travel watches and warnings. Almost every county was orange or red at some point as snow and ice fell across the state.

It’s a different story a few days after the snow:

Friday, Feb. 4 at 9:40 a.m. (left) compared to Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. (right)

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, no county is under an orange “watch” or red “warning.” While the majority of counties have yellow travel advisories, many are returning to normal.

Here’s the map as it currently stands:

To refresh your memory, here are the three different travel statuses from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security:

Advisory (Yellow): The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Watch (Orange): Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. Warning (Red): The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

Hoosiers can also check the map here.