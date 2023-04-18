TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local museum hosted a candle-lighting ceremony Tuesday in recognition of Yom HaShoah, which is Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The ceremony took place at CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute. It was a way to remember all the victims of the Holocaust.

Students from Terre Haute South High School were at the museum for the event.

Not only was the day about remembering the lives lost, but also educating today’s youth.

CANDLES Executive Director Troy Fears said the community is invited to visit the museum and learn more.

“Come out and learn the stories of not just the victims of the Holocaust but the survivors too, like Eva and Mickey Kor and Walter Sommers, the local survivors we highlight here at our museum,” Fears said. “CANDLES is Indiana’s only Holocaust museum and so it’s important for us to tell the story, again, not just today but each and every day.”

The museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.