INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday night the Indianapolis Indians were set to face off against the Iowa Cubs in a special commemorative game honoring an Indiana teenager lost to suicide in March.

The team had planned on taking a stand to “strike out bullying” Friday night, but storms rolled in and put things on hold.

The Indians planned to honor Terry Badger III, a 13-year-old from Covington, Indiana who took his own life in March. As the teenager’s family stepped on the field Friday night, his father said he could feel his son’s spirit all around.

“Just the support behind me is there,” Terry Badger II said. “But then also thinking in the back of my head he’s here. So I stopped and talked to him before we come this way, and you just get that vibe. He’s here with me right now.”

Loved ones knew the 13-year-old as “TB3.” His dad still thinks of his son every single day, especially the day he took his own life.

“It replays every day of my life, every day,” Badger said “It was the worst day of my life, and I don’t want anybody else to feel that way. I don’t want any other kid to have to go through this.”

While storms rolled in and put an end to a special night, the downpour will not hold back TB3’s legacy, which still shines bright, his dad said.

“I’ve told him every single day you keep doing work,” Badger described. “You have a purpose, and you keep doing work all around the world. The state of Indiana now named a bill in his name and it’s going to protect everybody.”

In May, Gov. Holcomb signed the “TB3 Bill” into law. The bill requires schools to prioritize the safety of victims of bullying by reporting cases to the parents of the perpetrator and the victim and also allowing school transfers, depending on the severity of the case.

Friday’s game was postponed until Saturday. TB3’s family and teammates will be back for another game on June 9 where there will be a moment of silence and his dad will still get to throw the first pitch of the game.