INDOT announces construction projects in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said as the weather warms up, construction continues with lane closures and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

Full Closures

I-70 EB from Ronald Reagan Parkway to the South Split ALL LANES CLOSED May 22 to June 28



Lane Closures

I-65 NB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) All lanes closed, traffic diverted into crossover Monday, April 20 to Friday, July 3 NOTE: From Midnight to Noon, 3 lanes going NB, 2 lanes going SB. From Noon to Midnight: 2 lanes going NB, 3 lanes going SB.

SR 67 from I-465 to SR 144 Right lane closed both directions Daytime work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, June 15 to Friday, July 31

I-465 WB/SB from I-865 to 96th Street Right two lanes closed 8 p.m. Friday, June 12 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 15 **NOTE** One lane will remain open from I-465 WB to I-465 SB

I-70 WB from Mt. Comfort Rd. to Post Rd. All lanes closed, traffic diverted onto EB lanes Monday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 30

I-70 WB between SR 9 and Mt Comfort Rd Right lane closed 9 a.m. Friday, June 12 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 22

I-70 WB from SR 109 to Mt. Comfort Rd Left lane closed 7 a.m. Saturday, June 13 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 15

I-70 EB from SR 9 to SR 109 Left lane closed 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23

I-70 WB from SR 109 to SR 9 Right lane closed 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26

I-70 EB from SR 3 to Wilbur Wright Left lane closed 8 p.m. Friday, June 5 to 6 a.m. Friday, June 19

I-70 WB from SR 3 to SR 109 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Friday, June 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24

I-70 WB from Centerville Rd to SR 1 Left lane closed 6 a.m. Friday, June 12 to 6 a.m. Thursday, June 18



Ramp Closures

Mt Comfort Rd to/from I-70 WB ALL LANES CLOSED (both on and off ramps) 9 a.m. Friday, June 12 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 15

