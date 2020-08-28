INDOT announces continuing Marion County construction projects

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

I-65 SB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) All lanes closed, traffic diverted into crossover Friday, August 7 to Thursday, October 1 NOTE: 1 lane open SB this weekend, 2 lanes open NB this weekend.

I-70 WB from Meridian to Minnesota Right two lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, August 28 to 6 a.m. Saturday, August 29

I-70 EB from SR 109 to SR 3 Various lane closures 6 a.m. Thursday, August 20 to 12 p.m. Friday, September 4

I-70 EB from SR 3 to SR 1 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 31

I-70 EB from Wilbur Wright to SR 1 Left lane closed 6 p.m. Monday, August 31 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 1

I-70 WB from US 35 to Centerville Rd Right lane closed 6 a.m. Friday, August 28 to 12 p.m. Friday, September 4



Ramp Closures

I-70 WB to I-65 SB/I-70 WB (North Split) RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, August 28 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 29

I-465 NB to I-70 WB (Southwest side) RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, August 28 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 31

I-70 WB (Collector lanes) to I-70 WB (mainline near airport) COLLECTOR LANES CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, August 28 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 31

NB West St to I-65 SB RAMP CLOSED 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 19 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 2

I-70 WB to Shadeland Ave RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, August 28 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 31

I-70 EB (Collector lanes) to I-465 NB LANES CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, August 28 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 31

SR 67 to I-465 EB RAMP CLOSED 9 a.m. Monday, August 24 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 2

SR 109 to I-70 EB RAMP CLOSED 12 a.m. Monday, August 17 to 12 a.m. Saturday, August 29

Wilbur Wright to I-70 EB RAMP CLOSED 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 31

Southport Rd to I-65 NB RAMPS CLOSED Thursday, July 9 to end of November

