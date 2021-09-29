INDOT announces hiring fair for seasonal employment

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a winter hiring fair to fill 20 open seasonal positions in the Indianapolis area.

The hiring fair will take place across the state, but in Indianapolis, interviews will take place Thursday, September 30 from 10 a.m. until p.m.

The Indianapolis location will be 7105 Brookville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46239.

According to INDOT, these winter seasonal positions run from November through March at a starting pay of $20 per hour or $24 per hour for snowplow drivers. A $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates are also being offered.

Candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

Interested parties should visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more and register. INDOT said registration is not required to attend the event. INDOT recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information on open positions and careers with INDOT.

They can also send an email to careers@indot.in.gov with questions.