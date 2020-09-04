INDOT announces Indianapolis road work projects

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

I-65 SB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) All lanes closed, traffic diverted into crossover Friday, August 7 to Thursday, October 1 NOTE: 2 lane open SB, 2 lanes open NB

I-465 SB from Hanna Ave to SR 67 Right lane closed 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 8 to 6 a.m. Thursday, September 10

I-70 WB from SR 3 to SR 109 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8 to 6 a.m. Monday, September 21

I-70 EB from Wilbur Wright to SR 1 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 19

I-70 WB at Centerville Rd Intermittent lane closures 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8 to 6 a.m. Saturday, September 12



Ramp Closures

I-465 SB to SR 67 (Kentucky Ave) RAMP CLOSED 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 8 to 6 a.m. Thursday, September 10

I-70 EB to I-465 NB (Southwest side) RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 6 a.m. Monday, September 14 *NOTE* Collector lanes will remain open for access to I-465 NB.

Southport Rd to I-65 NB RAMPS CLOSED Thursday, July 9 to end of November

