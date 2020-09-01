INDOT announces interview events for seasonal hiring

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting interviews across the state for seasonal hiring positions.

According to INDOT, over 100 winter seasonal positions can be applied for starting Tuesday, September 15 and Thursday, October 15 at eleven locations around Indiana from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

Visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more and register. Registration is not required to attend the event, but INDOT recruiters will contact pre-registered participants directly with additional instructions and details prior to the event. Please email careers@indot.in.gov with questions.

Winter seasonal positions run from November through March at a starting pay of $16 per hour.

A $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses are available for eligible candidates.

Candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred but not required. INDOT said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at INDOT hiring events.

