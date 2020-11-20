INDOT announces Thanksgiving holiday, continued projects

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT all crews will be off the road by 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Work will not resume until 6 a.m. Monday, November 30.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

SR 67 NB & SB from Hanna Ave to High School Rd Intermittent nightly lane closures 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, October 5 to Monday, November 30

I-865 WB from I-465 to I-65 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Saturday, November 21 to 6 a.m. Monday, November 23

I-70 WB from Mt. Comfort Rd to Cumberland Right two lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, November 20 to 6 a.m. Monday, November 23

I-70 EB from Shadeland to I-465 Intermittent lane closures 9 p.m. Friday, November 20 to 6 a.m. Monday, November 23

I-70 WB from Wilbur Wright to SR 3 Left lane closed 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 21



Ramp Closures

I-65 SB to Meridian St (Downtown Indianapolis) RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, November 20 to 12 p.m. Saturday, November 21

Southport Rd to I-65 NB RAMPS CLOSED Thursday, July 9 to Tuesday, December 1

