INDOT closes all lanes on portion of I-70 EB for 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS – INDOT is closing all lanes on I-70 EB from Ronald Reagan Parkway to the South Split starting Friday, May 22. The nearly 12-mile stretch will be closed until June 28.

“We started with the full closures on the east side with I-70 eastbound and westbound closing from the North Split onto 465,” explained Mallory Duncan with INDOT. “Now, we’re doing this second little jog of that on the west side.”

People who use that portion of I-70 EB are asked to find ways around the construction for the next 30 days, so crews can work safely. This project is planned construction for INDOT and was originally going to take 5 months.

“We were able to push through these full closures because of that less traffic and also because of events that have been moved or canceled in the Indy area,” said Duncan. “It wouldn’t create such an impact as it normally would.”

Crews will focus on several things for the next 30 days, mainly bridgework. INDOT says there are over 20 bridges in that 12 mile span of the interstate.

“So joint repair, bridge deck work, a lot of underneath work, constructural bridge repairs as well, because it’s just time. Time to protect that asset and that’s what we’re doing here,” Duncan said. “Bridge work takes a ton of time. So, that’s why we were going to have the five-month lane restrictions. Now we can do it with straight lane closures. We will be doing some concrete patching as well, but we’re really focusing on bridges.”