INDOT, Department of Public Works hiring drivers ahead of winter season

INDIANAPOLIS — It may be fall, but soon enough, plow trucks will be out.

INDOT is planning ahead and hosting their winter hiring event earlier this year because of the national shortage of drivers. INDOT is hiring 20 to 30 seasonal employees.

“We’re not even into October yet, but that’s why we’re starting because we’re going to need these drivers,” said Mallory Duncan, communications director for INDOT.

They increased wages to try and attract new drivers.

“We did do a pay increase a couple months ago for all of our new hires,” Duncan said. “It starts at $19 an hour and for seasonal hires $20 an hour.”

INDOT said if they can’t fill the open positions, they’ll turn to backup drivers.

“We have employees that work for INDOT and transfer drivers, so these are employees that have another title at INDOT but in the winter are called upon to snow plow,” Duncan said. “We do have a lot of options.”

The Department of Public Works hasn’t released plans to hire drivers, but said there are over 100 vacancies across their entire operations.

“We do think that we’re keeping pace with a lot of our critical operations, but obviously we want to get more good people in the door to help us do our work around the city of Indianapolis,” said Benjamin Easley, Public Information Officer for the Department of Public Works.

Despite hiring challenges, DPW and INDOT insisted drivers won’t notice a difference on the roads this winter.

“We have winter down to a science,” Duncan said. “We know how many trucks we need for each snow route in Indianapolis specifically.”

To learn about the open positions at INDOT, click here.

To learn more about the open positions at DPW, click here.