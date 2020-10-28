INDOT drivers preparing for the winter season with snow school

INDIANAPOLIS — School is in session for INDOT plow drivers as they prepare for the winter season.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting snow schools across the district to prepare plow drivers for conditions they might face this winter. The schools include three days of practice with the snowplows, best techniques, and virtual learning.

INDOT is keeping COVID-19 in mind during training, keeping things socially distant.

“This year, we’re doing it obviously socially distant, and we’re doing it so that units come in through each of our subdistricts. They kind of stay separated,” Molly Duncan, Communications Director for INDOT said.

INDOT recently added 14 trucks to the Indianapolis district, bringing the force up to 100 vehicles.

There are still seasonal positions open for INDOT. People interested in joining can apply by visiting the INDOT website.