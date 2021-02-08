Countdown to Daytona Start your engines!
February 14 2021 02:30 pm

INDOT: Full call out of trucks for expected winter weather

News

Posted: / Updated:

A snowplow clears a highway. (Photo: INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday it is preparing for a full call out of trucks ahead of expected overnight winter weather.

The National Weather Service is predicting about 1-2 inches of snow overnight. INDOT says crews will be in around the district at 4 p.m. 

Here are the trucks in each area: 

  • Indianapolis: 55 trucks 
  • Greenfield: 30 trucks 
  • Richmond: 20 trucks 
  • Kokomo: 15 trucks 
  • Muncie: 25 trucks 

INDOT asks that drivers give their trucks plenty of room to work, follow a safe distance from other vehicles and slow down on the roads.

