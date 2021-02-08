INDOT: Full call out of trucks for expected winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday it is preparing for a full call out of trucks ahead of expected overnight winter weather.

The National Weather Service is predicting about 1-2 inches of snow overnight. INDOT says crews will be in around the district at 4 p.m.

Here are the trucks in each area:

Indianapolis: 55 trucks

Greenfield: 30 trucks

Richmond: 20 trucks

Kokomo: 15 trucks

Muncie: 25 trucks

INDOT asks that drivers give their trucks plenty of room to work, follow a safe distance from other vehicles and slow down on the roads.