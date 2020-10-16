INDOT gives Marion County construction project update

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

I-65 SB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) One lane closed 12 a.m. Thursday, October 1 to 12 p.m. Thursday, October 22

SR 67 NB & SB from Hanna Ave to High School Rd Intermittent nightly lane closures 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, October 5 to Sunday, November 15

I-70 EB & WB from North Split to Mt Comfort Rd Intermittent lane closures 9 p.m. Friday, October 16 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 19

I-70 WB from SR 9 to Mt Comfort Rd Left lane closed 6 a.m. Monday, October 19 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 26

I-70 WB from SR 109 to SR 9 Left lane closed 6 a.m. Monday, October 12 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 19

I-70 EB from SR 109 to SR 3 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Monday, October 19 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 26

I-70 WB from SR 1 to Wilbur Wright Right lane closed 6 a.m. Thursday, October 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 25

I-70 EB from SR 227 to US 40 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Sunday, October 18 to 12 p.m. Sunday, October 25

I-70 WB from Wilbur Wright to SR 3 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 21 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4



Ramp Closures

SR 9 to I-70 WB RAMP CLOSED 12 a.m. Monday, October 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, October 9

Mt Comfort to I-70 WB RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, October 16 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 19

Post Rd to I-70 WB RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, October 16 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 19

I-70 WB to Shadeland Ave RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, October 16 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 19

I-465 SB to Southeastern Ave. RAMP CLOSED Daytime work: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 to Thursday, October 22

SR 3 to I-70 WB RAMP CLOSED 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 21 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4

Southport Rd to I-65 NB RAMPS CLOSED Thursday, July 9 to end of November

