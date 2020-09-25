INDOT: I-70, Marion County construction project update

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

I-65 SB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) One lane closed 12 a.m. Thursday, October 1 to 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 21

I-70 EB from I-465 to Post Rd Right two lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, September 25 to 6 a.m. Monday, September 28

I-70 WB from SR 109 to SR 9 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Friday, September 18 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 5

I-70 WB from SR 1 to Wilbur Wright Right lane closed 6 a.m. Thursday, October 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12

I-70 WB from SR 1 to SR 3 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 16 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 4

I-70 WB from Centerville Rd to SR 1 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Friday, September 18 to 6 a.m. Monday, September 28



Ramp Closures

I-70 EB to Post Rd RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, September 25 to 6 a.m. Monday, September 28

I-465 SB to I-70 EB (East side) RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, September 25 to 6 a.m. Monday, September 28

I-70 WB to I-465 SB (East side) Nightly RAMP CLOSURE Monday, September 28 to Wednesday, September 30

SR 109 to I-70 WB RAMP CLOSED 12 a.m. Monday, September 21 to 12 a.m. Saturday, September 26

I-70 WB to/from Wilbur Wright RAMPS CLOSED 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 23 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 4

I-70 WB to/from SR 1 RAMPS CLOSED 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, September 28

Southport Rd to I-65 NB RAMPS CLOSED Thursday, July 9 to end of November

