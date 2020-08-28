INDOT makes million dollar investment to reduce congestion

INDIANAPOLIS — A new four-million-dollar project promises to make your drive around Indianapolis more efficient.

In the next few months, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be making small improvements ahead of major projects. The improvements involve traffic signals and roadway modifications to enhance the flow of traffic and reduce congestion.

“It’s all about being proactive. We know that there are some major projects coming in to the Indianapolis/Marion County area in the next six months as early as this winter,” said INDOT Communications Director, Mallory Duncan.

That includes the north split and Interstate 69. INDOT has two contracts when it comes to improvements while partnering with the Department of Public Works (DPW).

“The first contract is signal improvements which is about 500 signals, which will really help us kind of control congestion and see where it is so we can make changes,” says Duncan.

The blue dots on the map represents the traffic signals where GPS Trackers will be added to keep the signals on a timer.

The red dots represent the traffic signals where cellular modems will be installed. They will then be controlled remotely at INDOT’s traffic management center.

The yellow dots represent the traffic signals where cellular modems and closed-circuit TV will be added. The closed-circuit TV’s will give engineer a view of what’s taking place on the streets from their traffic center.

“That saves us a ton of time, so we don’t have to send out a traffic engineer. Maybe we can see the issue or the problem ahead of time. And kind of watch as traffic goes by what the patterns are,” says Duncan.

The final contract is for spot improvements at 11 different intersections throughout the city.

“They are little improvements in the intersection that will make a big difference in the long run. We have like turn signals, median and curb alterations to allow for more traffic or get around, turn lane addition, anything to move the flow of traffic,” said Duncan.

DPW says they are thrilled to make the road safer for Hoosiers while partnering with INDOT.

“We appreciate their partnership and looking ahead out in front of some of these larger scale projects to help us take care of folks to have a really efficient and safe experience while they’re driving on our local streets,” said DPW Spokesman, Ben Easley.

The projects are expected to begin over the next few months and will continue through next summer.