INDOT: Marion County and I-70 road work continues

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

I-65 SB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) All lanes closed, traffic diverted into crossover Friday, August 7 to Thursday, October 1 NOTE: From Midnight to Noon, 3 lanes going NB, 2 lanes going SB. From Noon to Midnight: 2 lanes going NB, 3 lanes going SB.

SR 67 from I-465 to SR 144 Intermittent lane closures Daytime work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, June 15 to Monday, August 10

I-65 NB from Martin Luther King to 38th Street Intermittent lane closures Nighttime work, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, August 3 to Saturday, August 8

I-65 NB & SB from Southport Rd to Gray Rd Right lane closed 7 p.m. Saturday, August 8 to 5 a.m. Sunday, August 9

I-465 NB from Pendleton Pike to I-69 Right three lanes closed 7 p.m. Friday, August 14 to 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15

I-70 EB from Post Rd to Mt. Comfort Rd Left two lanes closed 6 a.m. Saturday, August 8 to 12 a.m. Friday, August 14

I-70 EB from Mt. Comfort Rd. to SR 9 Right lane closed 9 p.m. Saturday, August 2 to 12 a.m. Sunday, August 9

I-70 EB from SR 9 to SR 109 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Friday, August 7 to 6 a.m. Friday, August 21

I-70 EB from SR 3 to Wilbur Wright Right lane closed 6 a.m. Monday, July 27 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 17

I-70 EB from SR 3 to SR 1 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 to 6 a.m. Friday, August 21

I-70 EB from Centerville Rd to Ohio State Line Right lane closed 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 to 6 a.m. Thursday, August 13



Ramp Closures

I-70 EB to I-465 NB (Collector lanes) Right two lanes closed (Collector lanes) 9 p.m. Friday, August 7 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 10

NB/SB Shadeland Rd to I-70 EB RAMPS CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, August 7 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 10

Martin Luther King Jr. St to I-65 NB RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Monday, August 3 to 6 a.m. Saturday, August 8

SR 9 to I-70 EB RAMP CLOSED 12 a.m. Monday, August 3 to 12 a.m. Saturday, August 8

Mt Comfort Rd to I-70 EB RAMP CLOSED 12 a.m. Saturday, August 14 to 12 a.m. Tuesday, August 18

SR 3 to I-70 EB RAMP CLOSED 6 a.m. Monday, July 27 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 17

Wilbur Wright to I-70 EB RAMP CLOSED 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 to 6 a.m. Friday, August 14

I-70 EB to US 3 RAMP CLOSED Closed until 6 a.m. Thursday, August 13

Southport Rd to I-65 NB RAMPS CLOSED Thursday, July 9 to end of November

