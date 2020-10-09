INDOT: Marion County construction projects continue

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

I-65 SB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) One lane closed 12 a.m. Thursday, October 1 to 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 21

I-65 SB from I-465 interchange to 38th Street Intermittent daily lane closures 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 10 to Sunday, October 11

I-65 SB from Lafayette Rd to I-70 Left two lanes closed 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 10 to Sunday, October 11

I-70 EB & WB from North Split to Mt. Comfort Rd Intermittent nightly lane closures 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, October 9 to Friday, October 16

SR 67 NB & SB from Hanna Ave to High School Rd Intermittent nightly lane closures 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, October 5 to Sunday, November 15

I-70 WB from SR 9 to Mt Comfort Rd Right lane closed 6 a.m. Friday, October 2 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 12

I-70 WB from SR 3 to SR 109 Left lane closed 6 a.m. Monday, October 5 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 12

I-70 EB from SR 9 to SR 109 Left lane closed 6 a.m. Monday, October 5 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 12

I-70 WB from SR 109 to SR 9 Left lane closed 6 a.m. Monday, October 12 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 19

I-70 WB from SR 1 to Wilbur Wright Right lane closed 6 a.m. Thursday, October 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21

I-70 EB from SR 1 to Ohio State Line Intermittent lane closures 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 6 to 6 a.m. Saturday, October 10



Ramp Closures

SR 9 to I-70 WB RAMP CLOSED 12 a.m. Monday, October 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, October 9

I-70 WB to/from Wilbur Wright RAMPS CLOSED 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 23 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12

Southport Rd to I-65 NB RAMPS CLOSED Thursday, July 9 to end of November

