INDOT: New York Street closed December 20

INDIANANPOLIS — INDOT announced New York Street Downtown Indy will be closed on or after Monday, December 20.

The street will be closed under I-65 between East Street and Pine Street. All eastbound traffic will be redirected to Ohio Street which New York Street is closed.

Street parking will be temporarily restricted. Traffic flow will be monitored.

INDOT wants commuters to know, during the closure of New York Street, access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Ohio Street, Michigan Street and New York Street until December 20

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

For up-to-date project information, visit northsplit.com or text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311.