INDOT: Overnight bridge construction in Hendricks County start next week

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced overnight closures in Hendricks County to set bridge beams.

INDOT said I-70 will have two overnight closures at the State Road 39 interchange between the hours of 12:01 a.m. through 5 a.m. each night.

The contractor will set bridge beams on the new S.R. 39 southbound bridge.

Traffic will be detoured up the ramp across S.R. 39 and back onto the interstate utilizing the ramps.

These projects are currently scheduled as follows and are contingent on the weather:

Wednesday, November 4 closing I-70 westbound

Thursday, November 5 closing I-70 eastbound

More from INDOT:

Milestone Contractors LP was awarded the $16.2 million contract. This project will redesign this interchange to a Diverging Diamond Interchange. The interchange modification project is being built to add traffic capacity and relieve congestion for the current and future needs as development expands in this area. This interchange is scheduled to open to traffic in the fall of 2021.