INDOT: Road construction projects continue around Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said as the weather warms up, construction continues with lane closures and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

Full Closures

I-70 EB from the North Split to I-465 (East side) ALL LANES CLOSED April 13 – May 13

I-70 WB from the North Split to I-465 (East side) ALL LANES CLOSED April 24- May 24



Lane Closures

I-65 NB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) All lanes closed, traffic diverted into crossover Monday, April 20 to Friday, July 3 NOTE: From Midnight to Noon, 3 lanes going NB, 2 lanes going SB. From Noon to Midnight: 2 lanes going NB, 3 lanes going SB.

I-70 EB from I-465 to Post Rd. Left 3 lanes closed Friday, April 24 to Monday, May 4

I-70 EB from Wilbur Wright to State Road 1 Left lane closed Thursday, April 30 to Friday, May 8

I-70 EB from State Road 1 to Centerville Left lane closed 8 p.m. Saturday, May 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 5



Ramp Closures

NB/SB Shadeland Ave to I-70 EB All lanes closed Friday, April 24 to Monday, May 4

56th Street to I-465 NB All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 1 to 6 a.m. Monday, May 4

NB Shadeland Ave to I-465 NB All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 1 to 6 a.m. Monday, May 4

NB/SB Post Rd to I-70 EB All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 8 to 6 a.m. May 11

NB Post Rd to I-70 WB All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 8 to 6 a.m. May 11

I-70 WB to NB/SB Shadeland Ave. All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 8 to Friday, May 22

I-465 to Shadeland Ave. All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 8 to Friday, May 22

